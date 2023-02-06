Overwatch 2 Season 3 Trailer Reveals One-Punch Man Skin, New Events

Overwatch 2‘s third season begins on February 7, and Blizzard Entertainment released a trailer to commemorate the occasion. This footage contained many events and surprises, including a skin inspired by One-Punch Man.

The One-Punch Man skin puts Doomfist in Saitama’s garb, complete with the cape and red fist. This limited-time manga and anime collaboration begins on March 7, and while Blizzard has not detailed the extent of this collaboration, players will be able to earn a skin through themed challenges. The event will wrap up on April 6.

This is just the second non-Blizzard crossover in Overwatch, as the company previously put in a Lego skin for Bastion in September 2019. Vice President Jon Spector told Game Informer in September 2022 that he was “interested in exploring” more crossovers in a way that would feel “like a great fit for the Overwatch franchise.”

The rest of the trailer goes over the parts listed in the above roadmap. There will be a new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, and players will also now be able to earn Credits in the free and premium battle passes, which addresses a common complaint. Players can earn up to 1,500 Credits in the free track and another 500 in the premium one. Legendary skins will also now only be 1,500 Credits, which is down from 1,900.

Mostly all epic and legendary skins prior to Overwatch 2‘s launch will even be purchasable in the Hero Gallery with Overwatch Coins (the currency from the last game) or Credits (the new premium currency). The free track will also have 10 more rewards on it. Blizzard previously explained why it made the changes to the currency, and even said it was looking for more ways for players to use Credits in the future.

There will be two other limited-time modes. Loverwatch is the Valentine’s Day event and will run from February 14 to February 28 and have a Cupid Hanzo skin. Two skins will be tied to it and there will even be a non-canon text dating game on a special website. The Pachimarchi event will run from March 21 to April 4 and come with a new game mode, Kill Confirmed, meaning the associated Roadhog skin will also return to the game. The Pachimarchi event first came to Overwatch in March 2021.

The shop will have multiple new bundles every week alongside the a two extra packs that give players coins and a Honey Bee Mercy skin and another that includes a Beekeeper Sigma skin, coins, and some tier skips for the battle pass. There will be multiple Twitch Drops throughout the season, too, and it appears the first one will be Ashe’s Socialite skin, as it appeared on the site earlier in the month. Some skins will only be in the shop, others will be in the battle pass, and a few weren’t detailed. Regardless, most, including the customizable Amaterasu Kiriko costume, are in the above gallery. It seems as though only some of the skins follow the Asian mythology theme detailed in Blizzard’s post about the season.

As was previously noted, Overwatch 2 Season 3 won’t include a new hero. However, the next character is slated for Season 4 and is supposed to be a support.

Patch notes are going to drop soon, but Blizzard said Mercy and Rammatra are getting nerfed, supports are being tweaked, only 25% ultimate charge (down from 30%) will transfer when switching heroes, and tanks will have lower health when playing in game modes that don’t have role queue.