Amnesia: The Bunker Delayed, New Release Date Set

Amnesia: The Bunker was only announced in December 2022, but it has already gotten delayed. Developer Frictional Games has announced that it is pushing the next entry in the acclaimed horror series to May 16, 2023.

The team put out a tweet noting that it had a tough winter and cited a “slew of illnesses” that negatively impacted development. Being a “small team,” these roadblocks “heavily [impacted] production.” According to Frictional’s website, there are only around 25 employees at the studio.

And, as is usually the case with these delay notes, the tweet explained that it was important to do the game justice and not rush it. Frictional said it just needs more time to make it “the best it can be” and that those extra weeks will “make the necessary difference.”

The Bunker was originally slated for sometime in March, so this delay isn’t a big one. This Amnesia entry is also a little more ambitious than the other installments, as it is taking the series into a semi-open world inside of a World War I bunker where players are stalked by an “otherworldly beast” and the scares are mostly unscripted. Frictional has been releasing very brief gameplay clips on its Twitter account, but the game is still mostly under wraps.