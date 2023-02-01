Hogwarts Legacy’s Launch Trailer Is Full of Story, Launch Q&A Streams Announced

Hogwarts Legacy isn’t out until February 10 (and February 7 for those with early access through the deluxe and digital deluxe versions) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but that hasn’t stopped Avalanche Software from putting out its launch trailer. This latest trailer goes more into the story, offering another look at some of its characters and cinematics.

The two Hogwarts Legacy showcases have focused more on its mechanics and world, while this trailer is skewed towards its narrative. Players get a peek at the school from the outside and some of its classrooms, while also getting more insight into what makes the player-made protagonist so special and what kind of trouble they can get in. Given its small reveals, Community Manager Chandler Wood advised that those who want to go in completely fresh may want to skip this launch trailer.

This trailer comes alongside the announcement of two Q&A streams, the first of which is slated for February 7 at 8 a.m. PT. The second one coincides with the wider launch on February 10 and will also be at 8 a.m. PT. This second stream is supposed to have a mysterious special guest, too.