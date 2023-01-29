WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Added to Street Fighter 6 as Commentator

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega (real name Thea Trinidad) is the latest addition to Street Fighter 6.

During the WWE Royal Rumble event on Peacock, Vega came out dressed as Juri from the Street Fighter series. It was then announced that she’ll be one of the in-game commentators. As a result, players can choose to listen to Vega provide color commentary for matches in real time.

Check out the Zelina Vega Street Fighter 6 announcement below:

.@ZelinaVegaWWE lends her voice and personality to the Real Time Commentary Feature as a Color Commentator. Listen to her hype up the crowd when @StreetFighter 6 launches on June 2, 2023! pic.twitter.com/m5kqBalmW5 — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

“I’ve been an avid gamer since I was a child and a huge fan of Street Fighter,” said Trinidad. “I can still remember epic matches with my brother, and I would always beat him with my favorite character Vega. It’s surreal to now be a part of this amazing franchise and I am honored and thankful for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Other commentators include Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez, Aru, James Chen, Tasty Steve, Kosuke Hiraiwa, and Demon Kakka. Vega joins Kakka, who is the vocalist for Japanese metal band Sekima-II, as the second celebrity commentator.

Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2, 2023, on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.