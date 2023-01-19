Hogwarts Legacy’s Cinematic Trailer Sets a Magical Tone

Hogwarts Legacy has had many trailers, but its newest one is the only one to earn the “cinematic” label. This latest cinematic trailer gives users a look into its magical world from an airborne perspective.

By following an owl, viewers get an aerial peek at some students in the Great Hall, Nearly Headless Nick, the school from the outside, the dangerous forest surrounding it, a dragon, an evildoer messing with a captured hippogriff, and, eventually, a prospective Hogwarts student. The trailer’s description implies that this character is the protagonist, which players will be able to heavily customize in the game.