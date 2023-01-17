Kingdom: The Blood Trailer Previews Melee Action Gameplay

Kingdom: The Blood, a mobile and PC game based in the world of the hit Netflix South Korean horror series, was revealed in July 2022. Developer Action Square has now given players more insight into the action title by releasing a gameplay trailer and a commentary video.

The gameplay trailer shows off more of its combat, which is described as a “work in progress” in the video’s title. It mostly centers around one-on-one combat between two swordsmen and then shows a variety of different boss fights near the end. As of now, the combat mostly comprises of different sword strikes, blocks, dodge rolls, and special abilities. There’s also some sort of score counter and a timer.

In the commentary trailer for the game, Producer Hyungseok Kang describes the goals the studio has for the game, which include capturing the look and feel of the hit television series, representing Korean culture from that era, and portraying some of the show’s “key features and episodes.” The commentary video also contains a peek at its PVP mode and explains its cross-platform play.

There’s still no release window for this action game. However, its newly launched Steam page lists it as “coming soon.”

Kingdom is set in Korea’s medieval Joseon period. In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious plague spreads to turn the infected into monsters. The crown prince, framed for treason and desperate to save his people, sets out on a journey to unveil what evil lurks in the dark.

Kingdom starred Ju Ji-Hoon (Along with the Gods, Dark Figure of Crime) as the Crown Prince, Bae Doona (Sense8, Cloud Atlas) as Seo-bi, Ryu Seung-Ryong (Miracle at Cell No. 7, Extreme Job) as Jo Hak-Jo, Kim Sangho (The Beauty Inside, The Happy Life), Heo Joon-Ho (Jumong), and Jeon Seok-Ho (The Good Wife).

Kingdom was directed by Kim Seung-Hun from a screenplay written by Kim Eun-Hee which was based on her webcomic series Land of the Gods. All episodes of season one are already available for streaming on Netflix.