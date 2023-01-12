Dead Space Launch Trailer Tours Horror Remake, Side Quests Detailed

The Dead Space remake releases on January 27, but that hasn’t stopped Motive Studio from putting out its launch trailer a little early. This new footage cuts together bits from all over the game, including some faint shots of the final boss.

As has been the case with the other trailers for the game, it gives players a glimpse at the remade visuals and places that might look familiar, yet significantly more detailed. This trailer in particular has a close-up of Isaac Clarke’s face (which is also his actor Gunner Wright’s face).

Electronic Arts also posted an article going into the game’s story and the writing process behind it. The team spoke about how it added some elements to make it more consistent with the later media surrounding the series, removed some dated bits, and fleshed out some existing characters. For example, Isaac’s girlfriend Nicole and the nefarious Dr. Challus Mercer have more personality now. And Elizabeth Cross and Jacob Cross, the couple who were mainly in audio logs in the original (the latter of whom was gutted in front of Isaac), also now have more screen time.

This was done to give more depth to them so players have a stronger connection to them. Some of these can be explored in new side quests, which will also show the ship’s “descent into chaos a little bit more.” Senior Game Writer Jo Berry said the bones for the narrative are mostly the same, but the context might be different in the remake and that changes in the characters will ripple out through the story.

Berry spoke vaguely about some of these changes in the characters, something Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola backed up by saying that there was “always something new.”

“There’s always something different,” he said. “There’s always something happening — and there’s always a twist.”