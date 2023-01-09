Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets Teen ESRB Rating, Features Mild Swearing

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just about two months from its March 17 release, and it has finally been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board. The ESRB gives insight into why it has gotten a Teen rating, and even divulges a few mild swear words some of the characters utter.

As pointed out by Wario64, the Survivor ESRB listing notes that players can “slash and break apart alien creatures, droids, and humanoid enemies” and that some victims have cries of pain. Others get impaled through the chest, too. The ESRB doesn’t give context, but does state that players can hear the words “ass” and “bastard” in the game.

For reference, Jedi: Fallen Order was also rated T for Teen and the listing also notes that players can hear cries of pain during combat. It says that players can hear the word “bastard,” but “ass” is not listed in this predecessor. Fallen Order is also currently included in January’s PlayStation Plus Essential lineup.