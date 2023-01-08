Marvel’s Avengers: Free Kate Bishop Skin Available for Prime Members

Fans of Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers can gain free access to one of Kate Bishop’s older costumes, thanks to the latest collaboration between Square Enix and Amazon.

The costume in question for the archer extraordinaire is available now for Amazon Prime subscribers. Alongside the special “Hawkingbird” costume, players will also get access to a new nameplate, a 3-day Hero’s Catalyst boost, and a 3-day Fragment Extractor boost as well.

There is no platform restriction on this, so anyone who plays the game that has an Amazon Prime subscription can claim the costume by heading over to the Prime Gaming page and connecting their Square Enix and Amazon accounts.

? Assemble in style.@primegaming members can claim a new free Drop featuring Kate Bishop! The Drop includes in-game goodies, such as:



Claim it now! https://t.co/yrY9Iu14r4 pic.twitter.com/qFtzaYaOtL — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 5, 2023

The costume itself is not a brand-new one, as it’s been in the game for two years now. However, the costume is now available for free to those who might not have it, and for those who might want to pick it up and play as a different-looking Kate.

For those curious, the “Hawkingbird” costume comes from an issue of Young Avengers where, after being robbed, Bishop sneaks into the Young Avengers tower, and steals both Hawkeye and Mockingbird’s gear, combining the two. After being found, the Young Avengers jokingly refer to her as “Hawkingbird,” a mixture of both heroes.