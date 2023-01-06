World War Z: Aftermath PS5, Xbox Series X|S Release Date Revealed

World War Z: Aftermath released in September 2021 on a variety of systems, and now Saber Interactive has revealed when the co-op shooter is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Existing owners can snag this free upgrade on January 24.

Details are slim on what will be in these PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. However, the team promised that more details would be coming soon.

Saber also showed more of Horde Mode XL, which, as its name implies, is a larger version of its existing Horde Mode. It follows the same rules as the vanilla variant, but a special “XL” wave with over 1,000 zombies will be peppered in with the normal waves. Given the more demanding nature of this mode, it will only be available in the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions.

However, PS4 and Xbox One players will also get the new update on January 24, which will add new mutators in the regular Horde Mode along with more weapons and a revamped weapon upgrade system. The Switch version, however, was not mentioned.

Saber initially announced these upgrades in November 2021 shortly after Aftermath‘s initial release, even though the game already ran at 4K at 60 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X through enhanced backwards compatibility. These ports didn’t have a date, but Saber later said in March 2022 that the official current-gen launch was slated for “the coming months.” Then in June 2022, it noted that Horde Mode XL and these upgrades were planned to come out by the end of the summer, a time frame it ended up missing by a fair margin.