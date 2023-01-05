Marvel’s Avengers Gets 2 New Comic Skins

Crystal Dynamics adds many Marvel Cinematic Universe skins to Marvel’s Avengers, but the team also sells comic-inspired skins from time to time. Iron Man and Hawkeye are the two newest heroes to get said comic costumes, both of which are from runs in the 2010s.
The Iron Man skin emulates his look from the “Invincible” run from 2015. This more angular suit is 900 Credits (about $9). This is one step down from the MCU skins, which are usually 1,400 Credits. There’s a bundle that also includes a black variant of this armor that costs 1,200 Credits. However, this “Stealth” variant is not purchasable separately.
The “Modern” Hawkeye outfit, on the other hand, is from “Secret Avengers #21.1.” This outfit puts glasses on the archer and has his signature purple tint throughout. It is also 900 Credits.
Both outfits were revealed in a Wartable post from December 29, 2022, which saw Crystal Dynamics lay out the next couple weeks for the game. This post noted that the limited-time event Rooskaya Protocols has returned, Hawkeye and Thor will receive triple the experience, and shipments have reset, once again bringing back the skin inspired by Iron Man 3.