5 New Sonic Lego Sets Are on the Way

After receiving a Lego set based on its iconic Green Hill Zone, Sonic the Hedgehog is reportedly getting more lego kits in the near future.

According to a recent post from the Promobricks Instagram account, five new Sonic-themed Lego sets are planned in the future, following the initial Lego Ideas set that was released earlier this year. The new sets were not shown off, but did have set numbers and prices listed with them, including:

76990 – $29.99

76991 – $39.99

76992 – $49.99

76993 – $59.99

76994 – $99.99

The original Lego set featuring Sonic the Hedgehog came from 24-year-old UK-based superfan Viv Grannell and featured the iconic Green Hill Zone from the original video game series. The set was released in January and is still available now for $79.99, and is 1,125 pieces and includes five minifigures, including Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, Dr. Eggman, and the Phantom Ruby.