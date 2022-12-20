Sifu Xbox, Steam Versions Announced, New Arenas Mode Detailed

Sifu was acclaimed when it released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store in February. Now, Xbox and Steam users will be able to get in on Sloclap’s martial arts brawler. The studio announced that the game was coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam in March 2023 alongside a big new update. It will be $39.99 on both platforms.

This grand patch will bring in Arenas, a wave-based survival mode. It will have nine maps that all feature new challenges and varying difficulty levels. Conquering each map will unlock new cheats, skins, and modifiers. The teaser for the update shows off some of these maps, which seem to take heavily from the levels in the campaign.

The new modifiers will double the amount currently in the game. Modifiers were implemented in the game’s summer update and Sloclap has added more in successive patches. The studio also noted that these modifiers will “notably [bring] alternative moves to the Kung-Fu palette of [the] main character,” but it’s not clear what that means at this stage.

The Arenas mode was part of Sifu‘s roadmap from the beginning and was the last announced update for the game. However, the team recently revealed that a second batch of survival maps are planned for Q2 2023, elongating the previously announced roadmap.