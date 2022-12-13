Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes Out Now for Netflix Subscribers

Netflix’s games can sometimes drop without warning, and it seems as though the streaming giant isn’t stopping that trend anytime soon. Netflix shadow dropped Twelve Minutes and Kentucky Route Zero, which are now both available on mobile platforms for subscribers.

Both games were originally published by Annapurna Interactive when they came to other platforms. They were also previously announced for Netflix, but no specific date was given.

After spending almost a decade in development, Twelve Minutes first came out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2021 before hitting PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch a few months later. It tells a time loop story involving a man, his wife, and a stranger, who are played by James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe, respectively. It was a deeply divisive game, as some praised its novelty, while others took issues with its punishing puzzles and bizarre late-game reveals.

Kentucky Route Zero was similarly in development for quite some time, but was widely regarded as a beautiful and surreal adventure game. Its first episode debuted on PC in 2013 before wrapping up in 2020, which is when it came to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.