Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Trailer Has First Gameplay, Release Date

Outright Games’ Justice League game didn’t even have a title when it was announced in May. The family friendly game not only now has an official name, but also a gameplay trailer and release date. Justice League: Cosmic Chaos is coming out on March 10, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and PC.

The trailer gives players a look at this action game and hints at the abilities that Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman will have in their journey to save Happy Harbour from Mr. Mxyzptlk, a “trickster from the 5th Dimension.” He has summoned Starro to keep the heroes busy while he runs the town as mayor. It also supports up to two-player local co-op, as seen in the footage.

Cosmic Chaos is surprisingly an open-world title, but it’s not yet clear how open it is or what kind of optional objectives players can tackle. The previous teaser also had Aquaman, Green Lantern, Cyborg, and The Flash, yet this gameplay trailer didn’t focus on any of them. Outright Games mentioned that players can “also interact” with those characters, including Cyborg who was briefly in the gameplay section of the trailer, so it doesn’t seem like they’ll be playable.