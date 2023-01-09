Bastard Anime Season 2 Teaser Trailer Sets Netflix Release Date Window

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of Netflix‘s Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy has officially been revealed, which is scheduled to make its debut sometime this year. The renewal announcement nearly four months after Netflix dropped the final eleven episodes of the first season.

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy is based on the manga written and illustrated by Kazushi Hagiwara which was first published in 1988. Since then, the series has garnered a total of 27 volumes. Before the Netflix adaptation, it was first adapted into six-episode anime in 1992 by the Anime International Company.

Check out the Bastard!! Season 2 teaser trailer below:

“Four hundred years after the collapse of modern civilization, the world is dominated by the chaos of swords and sorcery,” reads the synopsis. “The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings. The Kingdom of Meta-llicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army.

In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make — she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renlen. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin maiden’s kiss. Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air. The strongest, wildest, and most beautiful protagonist, the legendary wizard Dark Schneider, is finally revived!”

The Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki. The Japanese cast features the voices of Hiroki Yasumoto, Kishō Taniyama, Tomori Kusunoki, Yōko Hikasa, and more. The English dub cast includes Aaron LaPlante, Erin Yvette, Mick Wingert, Anne Yatco, and more.

Despite its on-again, off-again publication style, Bastard!! is still one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having over 30 million copies in publication. The series is heavily based on the culture of heavy metal music and the world of Dungeons & Dragons, both of which are drawn on for the manga’s story and character names.