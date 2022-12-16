Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Trailer: Ash Ketchum’s Story is Coming to an End

By Spencer Legacy

After over two decades of adventure, Ash Ketchum’s journey in the world of Pokémon is set to come to an end.

The official Pokémon YouTube channel posted a new video that shows highlights from throughout Ash’s quest, followed by an announcement that states an 11-episode series — which will start on January 13, 2023 — will show the final chapter of Ash and Pikachu’s story. This section is accompanied by a nostalgic remix of the backing track of the show’s iconic first English theme song.

This is followed by a brief teaser for a new Pokémon series that will follow new characters Riko and Roy as they begin their own journey alongside the recent Paldea region’s starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. This new story will begin in April, 2023.

Check out the Pokémon Ultimate Journeys trailer below:

The Pokémon anime started in 1997 and has followed Ash Ketchum (or Satoshi in the Japanese version) and his Pikachu as they travel across various regions with a number of different friends and monsters in pursuit of becoming a Pokémon Master.

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

