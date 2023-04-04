Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Mash Burnedead is born without the ability to use magic in a world that is dominated by it. To protect his father and the peaceful life they lead, Mash sets out to become a Divine Visionary at Easton Magic Academy, where he must overcome all of his magical challenges with his muscles alone.

When Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 1 Releases

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 is set to release on Friday, April 7. The official release time is set for 9:30 a.m. PT, meaning it will drop at:

12:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. CT

9:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 1

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 is set to stream on Crunchyroll. Future episodes will also debut on Crunchyroll for viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

About Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is an anime adaptation of the manga by Hajime Kōmoto, which has been serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump since January 27, 2020. The anime is being produced by A-1 Pictures and is being directed by Tomonari Tanaka. It stars Chiaki Kobayashi, Reiji Kawashima, Kaito Ishikawa, Takuya Eguchi, and Reina Ueda.