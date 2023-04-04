Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Two weeks after the attack on Plant Quetta, Suletta attends school and thinks about reuniting with Miorine, who is now stationed at the head office of the Benerit Group. Both will have quite a few new challenges ahead as they grapple with their feelings and the Gundam’s curse.

When Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 Episode 1 is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on Sunday, April 9. The specific time is as follows:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 Episode 1

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 is set to stream on Crunchyroll, where the first season of the series is already available for streaming.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 1 Recap

Season 1 of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury saw main protagonist, Suletta Mercury, transfer to Asticassia School of Technology. There, she met Miorine Rembran and, through a series of events, became her fiancé. The season ended with the attempted assassination of Miorine’s father, Delling Rembran, in a battle that would be known as the attack on Plant Quetta.