Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Time

Shiki and the others infiltrate Drakken Joe’s ship. However, he catches them sneaking in. Here are the details for Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 2 titled “Element 4.”

When Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 2 Releases

Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 2’s release date in the United States is Saturday, April 8. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, April 9, at 12:55 a.m. JST.

There is no information yet on where the series will be available to stream. The show may be up on Netflix in the future. For now, here is the corresponding schedule in the United States:

11:55 a.m. ET

10:55 a.m. CT

8:55 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Edens Zero

There is no available information yet regarding where Edens Zero Season 2 is streaming internationally.

Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Rebecca is happy about her awakened Ether Gear. Weisz notes it’s similar to his Arsenal, but Hermit explains the difference. Shiki suggests they have a race, and Pino volunteers to join. Meanwhile, Homura asks Witch about Sister. Witch tells her she shouldn’t worry. Witch introduces Homura to Code 3173, Etherion. Before explaining, she warns that it’s classified information. Homura says she’s bad at hiding things, so Witch decides to not explain until the appropriate time comes.

Elsewhere, Rebecca and Happy go to the bath. While in the bath, Rebecca passes out and has a scary dream involving Shiki. After asking where Happy is, Shiki tells her Happy is dead. Suddenly, Rebecca wakes up in the infirmary. Sister updates her on the situation, and she learns that Shiki and the others infiltrated the giant battleship following them.

Shiki, Weisz, Homura, and Pino find a city inside the ship. Eventually, Weisz and Shiki start arguing. Suddenly, Sibir appears, but 50 years older. Weisz says he’s different from the Sibir they met in Norma. Pino is scared of Sibir, but this Sibir is unaware of what he did before. Sibir then apologizes. Suddenly, Drakken Joe releases a ship-wide broadcast, calling Shiki and the others out. Meanwhile, a part of Edens Zero’s ship has been attacked, and three intruders arrive.