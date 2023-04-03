Tonikawa Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Fans will see more of Nasa and Tsukasa’s relationship in the new season. Here are the details for Tonikawa Season 2 Episode 1.

When Tonikawa Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

Tonikawa Season 2 Episode 1’s release date in the United States is Friday, April 7. The episode will be out in Japan on Saturday, April 8, at 1:05 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. So far, they have not announced the official airtime. The episode with English subtitles is generally available an hour to an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

1:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. CT

10:35 p.m. PT

Where to Watch Tonikawa Season 2

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You Season 2 is going to stream on Crunchyroll. The previous season is also available on this platform.

About the Series

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You (Fly Me to the Moon in Japan) is a manga series created by Kenjiro Hata. Shogakukan began serializing the manga in February 2018 under their magazine Weekly Shonen Sunday. Meanwhile, Viz Media handles the North American and English release. Currently, there are 23 volumes available in Japanese and 16 volumes in English. Viz Media will release the 17th and 18th volumes this year.

Seven Arcs produces the anime adaptation. The first season premiered in October 2020 and ran for 12 episodes. Hiroshi Ikehata directed the anime, while Kazuho Hyodo wrote the series composition. The second season was announced in November 2021. The staff and cast are returning for their roles.

“The sweet story of Nasa and Tsukasa continues! After surviving some awkward first nights together, dealing with doubters, and recovering from their apartment fire, it’s clear the fate of these lovers was written in the stars. Now, they’re ready to settle back into domestic bliss and finally plan their wedding ceremony! But with plenty of new friends on the way, what will their big day look like?!” the official synopsis from Crunchyroll states.