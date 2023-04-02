Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Tanjiro heads for the Swordsmith Village, where he meets the Hashira Muichiro and Mitsuri. Here are the details for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1.

When Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Releases

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 releases on Sunday, April 9. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:15 p.m. JST. The premiere is a one-hour special.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. However, there is no official announcement yet regarding airtime. The episode with English subtitles is usually available an hour to an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be around the following times:

11:45 a.m. ET

10:45 a.m. CT

8:45 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

About the Series

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a manga series created by Koyoharu Gotouge. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump serialized the manga from February 15, 2016 to May 18, 2020. Viz Media handles the North American and English release of the series. The manga is available in 23 volumes.

Ufotable produces the anime adaptation. The first season premiered in April 2019 and ran for 26 episodes. It was followed by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train in October 2020. The second season aired in October 2021, which covered the Mugen Train arc and the Entertainment District arc of the manga. Its sequel, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, was released in Japan in February 2023. It is a compilation film that includes Season 2’s last two episodes and Season 3’s first episode.

“Tanjiro’s journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.” the official synopsis from Crunchyroll reads.