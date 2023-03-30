In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Toya is back for another season with more adventures. Here are the details for In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 1.

When In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Episode 1’s release date is Monday, April 3. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. Crunchyroll has not announced the official airtime yet. The episode with English subtitles is usually released around an hour or an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

12:00 p.m. ET

11:00 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 will stream on Crunchyroll.

About the Series

In Another World With My Smartphone is an isekai light novel series by Patora Fuyuhara. Eiji Usatsuka illustrates the series. Shosetsuka ni Naro first serialized the light novels in 2013. In May 2015, Hobby Japan began publishing the series in print. Meanwhile, J-Novel Club handles the North American and English release. The series also has a manga adaptation which is illustrated by Soto. Kadokawa Shoten began serializing the manga in November 2016. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

Production Reed produced the first season of the anime adaptation. Meanwhile, J.C. Staff is producing In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2. The first season aired in July 2017 and ran for 12 episodes. It is also available to stream on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll describes the series as:

“After dying as a result of God’s mistake, the main character finds himself in a parallel world, where he begins his second life. His only possessions are the body that God gave back to him and a smartphone that works even in this new world. As he meets all kinds of new people and forges new friendships, he ends up learning the secret to this world. He inherits the legacy of an ancient civilization and works together with the kings of some very laid-back countries on his carefree travels through this new world.”