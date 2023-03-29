Heavenly Delusion Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Masakazu Ishiguro’s sci-fi manga is finally getting an anime. Here are the details for Heavenly Delusion Episode 1.

When Heavenly Delusion Episode 1 Releases

Heavenly Delusion Episode 1’s release date is Saturday, April 1. The episode will be out in Japan at 10:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. The official airtime has not yet been announced. But generally, the episode with English subtitles will be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule will be as follows:

10:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. CT

7:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Heavenly Delusion

Heavenly Delusion will be available to stream on Disney+ internationally. It is also going to be available on Hulu in the United States.

About the Series

Heavenly Delusion or Tengoku Daimakyo is a mystery and science fiction manga series created by Masakazu Ishiguro. Kodansha began serializing the series on January 25, 2018 under their seinen magazine, Monthly Afternoon. Currently, there are eight volumes available in Japanese. Denpa handles the North American and English release of the series. The first five volumes are available in English.

The anime adaptation was first announced in October 2022. Production I.G is handling the production of the anime. Hirotaka Mori (Haikyuu!!) is directing the series, while Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass) is in charge of the series composition. Meanwhile, Utsushita from Minakata Laboratory is doing the character designs. Kensuke Ushio (Chainsaw Man) is composing the music.

“Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings.

Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality.” the official synopsis from Denpa states.