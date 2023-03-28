Mix Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Following the semi-final game between Meisei High School and Toushuu High, stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou resume their baseball careers at Meisei.

When Mix Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

Mix Season 2 episode 1 is set to debut on Crunchyroll on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Though no specific time has been given, episodes tend to premiere an hour after their Japanese airdate.

With Mix Season 2 episode 1 premiering on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. JST in Japan, fans can expect the episode to likely drop on Crunchyroll at:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Mix Season 2 Episode 1

Mix Season 2 is set to stream on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Italy and France), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Mix Season 1 Recap

The series follows stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou. The stepsiblings are Meisei High School’s baseball team’s ace players who try to finally bring the team to nationals. Season 1’s finale featured the conclusion of the game between Meisei High School and Toushuu High, which ended with Tonshuu taking it.