Hell’s Paradise Episode 1 Release Date & Time

The most powerful and ruthless assassin of the village, Gabimaru, is on death row. Only by retrieving the Elixir of Life from a menacing land with demonic beasts can he earn his freedom, though other convicts are after the same thing. Alongside his handler, executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Gabimaru sets out on this dangerous quest.

When Hell’s Paradise Episode 1 Releases

Hell’s Paradise episode 1’s release date in North America is Saturday, April 1. Crunchyroll has provided an official premiere time of 11:30 a.m. ET, so episode one will become available on Crunchyroll at:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Hell’s Paradise Episode 1

Hell’s Paradise is set to stream on Crunchyroll. Future episodes will also debut on Crunchyroll for viewers in America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Netflix is streaming the series in in Asia Pacific, excluding Mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Hell’s Paradise

Hell’s Paradise is an anime adaptation of the manga by Yuji Kaku, which was serialized in Shōnen Jump+ from 2018-2021. The anime is produced by MAPPA, which has also worked on hits like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan: The Final Season. The series is being directed by Kaori Makita and written by Akira Kindaichi. Character designs are by Koji Hisaki and the music is composed by Yoshiaki Dewa.