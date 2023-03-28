One Piece Episode 1056 Release Date & Time

Sanji notices his body is becoming similar to his siblings. Meanwhile, Kanjuro sets the castle on fire. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1056 titled “A Countercharge! Law and Kid’s Return-Attack Combination.”

When One Piece Episode 1056 Releases

One Piece Episode 1056’s release date in the United States is Saturday, April 1. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1056

One Piece is streaming on Crunchyroll. Past episodes are available on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1055 Recap

Queen attacks Sanji with his sword, but the blade breaks. He remembers what Judge told him about his children, and Sanji is afraid to turn into a Germa soldier. Queen shoots beams at Sanji while Sanji is running away. Sanji tries to recall what happened, thinking maybe wearing the Germa suit affected him. Some of Queen’s subordinates try to shoot him, but the bullets bounce off. Queen continues chasing after Sanji, telling him to put on the suit.

Elsewhere, Apoo offers Drake a deal to fight alongside him and the Numbers. Meanwhile, Nami’s group is still on the run. They bump into Kinemon’s lower half, asking for help. Nami lets him know they’re allies, and Kinemon updates them on their situation. He asks for help in rescuing Kiku, who is gravely injured. On the third floor, many of Kaido’s subordinates are chasing after Brook and Robin. The Minks arrive to help them, but CP-0 also shows up, wanting to take Robin away.

Orochi calls Kanjuro, who’s barely breathing. He asks Kanjuro to draw the wrath of the Kurozumi clan. Kanjuro then draws a fire monster as part of his final performance. The fire monster starts moving through the castle, setting it on fire. Meanwhile, everyone else continues fighting their respective battles.