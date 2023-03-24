Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date & Time

Canute is formulating a plan to source more funds. Meanwhile, Ketil arrives at Jelling. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 titled “For Lost Love.”

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 releases in the United States on Monday, March 27. The episode will be out in Japan on Tuesday, March 28, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Monday would be as follows:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the release schedule on Netflix is:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

Canute and Wulf spar together. Princess Estrid watches the sparring with a worried look on her face. She recalls when Canute didn’t even want to touch a sword. After a while, Canute moves back to catch his breath. Wulf calls it a bad habit of Canute’s and doesn’t recommend it. Canute catches Wulf off guard after talking about Estrid, and Wulf concedes. After that, Canute and Gunnar discuss how they will gather more funds. One of the options that Canute brings up is requisitioning land.

Ketil arrives at Jelling but learns from Thorgil that King Harald has passed away. Ketil asks Thorgil to arrange a meeting with Canute. Meanwhile, Olmar is picking a fight with a man in town. Ketil arrives and apologizes to the man, giving him money for compensation. Leif then shows up and apologizes on behalf of his adopted son, “Bug-Eyes” Thorfinn. Ketil mentions Thorfinn, and Leif asks about him. After that, Leif is convinced that Thorfinn from the farm is the Thorfinn that he’s looking for.

Ketil’s family attends the audience with Canute. Canute thanks Ketil for the high-quality products. Suddenly, Olmar interrupts and asks Canute if he could serve as his guard. Canute tests Olmar and asks him to cut a roast pig, but Olmar fails. Wulf tells Canute he wouldn’t want Olmar under his guard. However, Canute explains that Olmar will be useful in their plan to requisition Ketil’s farm.