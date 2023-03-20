Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date & Time

The Toman and Black Dragon conflict is over. Takemichi decides to return to the future. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12’s release date in the United States is Saturday, March 25. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, March 26, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 12 with English subtitles will be available an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

2:08 p.m. ET

1:08 p.m. CT

11:08 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ internationally. It is also available on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

The first meeting of the year for Tokyo Manji Gang begins. Draken explains what happened between Toman and Black Dragon during the Christmas incident. Hakkai apologizes to everyone, but they tell Hakkai not to worry about it anymore. Mitsuya tells Hakkai that he’ll remain the vice-captain of their division. After that, Inui and Kokonoi come forward. They announce that they have taken over the 11th generation of Black Dragon and decided to join under Toman. Mikey tells them they will be under Takemichi’s division because they requested it.

Mikey then announces that he’s kicking Kisaki out after finding out what happened through Chifuyu. Hanma says if he kicks Kisaki out, he’s coming with him. This includes the former Moebius and Valhalla members, which leaves Toman back to 100 people. However, Mikey is unbothered. Kisaki tries to reason with Mikey, saying Mikey needs him, but Mikey leaves.

On another day, Mikey and Draken surprise Takemichi with a bike. Takemichi and Mikey go around for a drive, with Mikey teaching Takemichi how to drive it. He talks about his brother and where he found the bike parts, and the two make a promise to go there someday. After that, Takemichi thanks Chifuyu for all that he’s done. Takemichi also meets with Mikey and the others one last time. He then meets with Naoto to return to the future. However, after returning to the future, Takemichi ends up at Mitsuya’s funeral.