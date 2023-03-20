One Piece Episode 1055 Release Date & Time

Killer finally defeats Hawkins. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1055 titled “A Shadowy Figure Pulls the Strings! Onigashima in Flames.”

When One Piece Episode 1055 Releases

One Piece Episode 1055’s release date in the United States is Saturday, March 25. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, March 26, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1055

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Past episodes are streaming on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1054 Recap

Killer and Hawkins continue fighting. After Hawkins stabs him, Killer keeps laughing. Hawkins realizes Killer must have eaten a Smile fruit. It turns out that while he was in prison, Orochi approached Killer with a Smile fruit and told him he’d be able to save Kid if he ate the fruit. Hawkins provokes Killer to hurt him, but Killer refuses, knowing Hawkins has Kid’s straw doll. Suddenly, some of Killer’s subordinates arrive. Before they rush to attack Hawkins, Killer stops them.

Meanwhile, Kid is wondering why he suddenly feels pain. He ignores it and attacks Big Mom, who counters it. Before Prometheus could burn him, Law moves him away. However, Kid suddenly feels pain again and kneels to the ground. As Big Mom is about to move her sword, Law teleports and attacks her. Big Mom attacks again, and Kid and Law struggle to get up. Killer asks Hawkins to release Kid in exchange for his life.

Hawkins tells Killer they would be better off if they submitted to Kaido. Killer says they’re not going to die because Kid will become King of the Pirates. Hawkins attacks Killer, saying there’s no chance for them to win. Killer and Hawkins rush to attack each other, and Killer successfully cuts off Hawkins’ left arm, knowing Kid doesn’t have a left arm. Killer then takes the last of Hawkins’ straw dolls, and Kid’s pain goes away. Hawkins uses his cards, but Killer easily defeats the Strawman. Killer lands his last blow on Hawkins, knocking him out.