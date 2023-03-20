Blue Lock Episode 24 Release Date & Time

Isagi blocks Bachira’s ball, but Rin scores the winning goal. Rin decides to pick Isagi to join his team. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 24.

When Blue Lock Episode 24 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 24’s release date in the United States is Saturday, March 25. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, March 26, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 23 Recap

Isagi blocks Bachira’s shot. However, the ball flies toward Rin, and he shoots the winning goal. Tokimitsu, Aryu, and Bachira briefly discuss who they want to pick, but Rin says he’ll decide. Rin chooses Isagi, while Isagi contemplates how he lost to Rin. Before leaving, Nagi, Chigiri, and Barou tell Isagi they will defeat him next time. Isagi is grateful for his time with the three and tells them to catch up.

Tokimitsu and Aryu welcome Isagi to the team. Meanwhile, Bachira explains that he learned how to fight on his own after being away from Isagi. Isagi then asks Rin why he lost, and Rin simply says it was luck. Ego then talks to the team and tells them about luck. He uses the last play from the game as an example, saying soccer is filled with luck and coincidences. After that, Isagi is determined to rebuild himself again.

For the third selection, their team will go against the world’s top players. While everyone is resting in their room, Isagi goes to Rin and follows along with Rin’s yoga routine. Isagi asks about Rin’s relationship with his brother, Sae, which Rin says will be fixed if he beats him. Isagi calls Rin his rival, but Rin doesn’t consider him as anything. The third selection match begins. Bachira and Rin instantly have a chemical reaction, and Rin scores the first goal.