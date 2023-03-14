Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date & Time

Takemichi and Hina make up. After what Takemichi did with Black Dragon, Draken and Mikey are reminded of Mikey’s older brother. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 11.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 11 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 11’s release date in the United States is Saturday, March 18. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, March 19, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 11 with English subtitles will be out an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

2:08 p.m. ET

1:08 p.m. CT

11:08 a.m. ET

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is available on Disney+ internationally. It is also streaming on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

Previously, Hina confronts her dad, asking him what he told Takemichi. She tells him why she likes Takemichi and is disappointed that her dad simplified him to just being a delinquent. She goes to the shrine and bumps into Emma. Emma asks Hina what she prayed for, and she learns that Hina’s dad got involved with Takemichi. She calls Draken and tells him to look for Takemichi.

At present, Takemichi cries in front of Hina. He apologizes and promises to protect her no matter what. He begs her to forget their break-up, and Hina accepts. Meanwhile, Draken tells Mikey that Takemichi is similar to Shinichiro, Mikey’s older brother. After that, Mikey invites Takemichi for a ride. He talks about his family with Takemichi, especially his older brother. He also asks Takemichi to knock some sense back into him if he ever loses his way, just like what his brother did.

Meanwhile, Draken and Mitsuya visit the spot where they first met as kids. Draken reminds him of their title, twin dragons. The two hang out, and Mitsuya learns that Draken doesn’t have any parents. Later on, Mitsuya and Draken meet again and find that they got matching tattoos of Mitsuya’s dragon drawing. At New Year’s, everyone reunites at the shrine.