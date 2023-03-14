Blue Lock Episode 23 Release Date & Time

The match is almost at its end with both teams at 4-4. Meanwhile, Bachira goes through an awakening. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 23.

When Blue Lock Episode 23 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 23’s release date in the United States is Saturday, March 18. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, March 19, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out two and a half hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 22 Recap

Isagi reflects on Rin’s free kick. He manages to figure out a new formula to beat Rin. In the next play, Isagi manipulates the field according to his plan. As Isagi moves closer to the goal, Rin blocks him. However, Isagi uses a new move, catching Rin off guard. He shoots a goal, and now the teams are tied. Meanwhile, Bachira starts thinking about his ego and why he’s in Blue Lock. He acknowledges something is missing and wonders what he truly wants.

In the next round, everyone is playing aggressively. Eventually, Bachira gets the ball, but his worries distract him, and Chigiri steals the ball. Nagi talks to Bachira, telling him they’re not picking Bachira if they lose. This fires Bachira up, and he starts reflecting on his past choices. Isagi’s team gets the ball back, but Rin blocks Isagi’s attempt at scoring a goal. The ball returns to Bachira, and he undergoes an awakening while playing.

Bachira is determined to stop thinking about his monster and wants to listen to his inner voice instead. He manages to get through everyone while refusing to pass to his teammates. He tries to shoot a goal, but Isagi predicts his move and blocks the ball.