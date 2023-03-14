My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 24 Release Date & Time

Class A reminds Midoriya that they’re there for him. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 24 titled “A Young Woman’s Declaration.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 24 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 137’s release date is Saturday, March 18. The episode will be out in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 136

My Hero Academia Season 6 is on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The previous seasons are also streaming on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 23 Recap

Bakugo tells Midoriya that they know he has unlocked the fourth and sixth users’ powers. Midoriya thanks the class because they looked for him, but he unleashes Smokescreen right after. The class works together to chase after him. While everyone is chasing after Midoriya, they tell him about things he did before that they’re thankful for. However, Midoriya insists that everyone will be in danger if he stays.

More of the class tries to restrain Midoriya while reminding him about their friendship bonds. Midoriya continues to escape, while the others tell him they want to fight alongside him. Eventually, Iida catches up to him and quotes Midoriya on what he said before, saying being nosy is a quality a hero should have. Midoriya doesn’t have enough strength to push Iida away, and they land together on the ground.

Midoriya tells the class that he’s scared, knowing how many people he’s putting at risk if he goes back to school. Meanwhile, Bakugo apologizes for bullying Midoriya and says the class can help him with his burdens. Midoriya apologizes to everyone before passing out. At U.A., an angry mob appears, knowing Midoriya is the one Shigaraki’s after. Midoriya wants to leave, but Uraraka stops him.