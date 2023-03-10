Boruto Part 1 Finale Ending Date Set for Anime

On March 9, the official website of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations announced that the first part of the series is ending on March 26 with Episode 293.

The official website also announced that the second part of the series is “already in the works.” Alongside these announcements, there is going to be a brand-new anime project premiering in September for the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime. It is set to have four episodes.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is written by Ukyo Kodachi and later on, Masashi Kishimoto. Mikio Ikemoto illustrates the manga. It began serialization on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. Three years later, the series moved to Shueisha’s V Jump magazine, starting in July 2019. Kishimoto took over as the series’ writer in November 2020 after Kodachi stepped down.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Studio Pierrot produces the series. The series has one film, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, which premiered in Japan on August 7, 2015. Hiroyuki Yamashita (Naruto: Shippuden) directed the film and also a portion of the anime. Previous directors include Noriyuki Abe (Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files, Bleach) and Toshiro Fujii (Naruto: Shippuden). Masayuki Koda (Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden) currently directs the series.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is both a spin-off and a sequel to the Naruto series. It revolves around Naruto and Hinata’s son, Boruto Uzumaki, and his life as a ninja. His ninja team consists of Sarada Uchiha, Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter, and Mitsuki, Orochimaru’s son. Their mentor is Konohamaru Sarutobi, the Third Hokage’s grandson.

Boruto is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The English dub is available on Adult Swim’s Toonami. The show airs in Japan every Sunday at 5:30 p.m. JST.