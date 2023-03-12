Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date & Time

The Agency continues to be on the run. However, the Bloodhounds are at their tails. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 11 titled “Jailbreak Chronicle.”

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 11 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 11 (Episode 48 overall) releases on Wednesday, March 15. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is streaming on Crunchyroll. The previous seasons are also on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

Yosano, Tanizaki, and Kenji meet Gin, Hirotsu, and Tachihara at the rendezvous point. Yosano insists Francis’ deal isn’t a trap because of Atsushi. An ambulance arrives at the scene, but it explodes. Suddenly, the group is surrounded by the military police. They think Francis sided with the military police, but it turns out Francis is siding with the Agency. A mysterious figure in a raincoat attacks Kenji, and Hirotsu counters. Elsewhere, the Bloodhounds are on the way.

The Agency and Port Mafia group manage to escape. Hirotsu talks about the strength of the Bloodhounds, and Yosano suggests they need to split up. While on the way, Atsushi hears fighting and familiar footsteps. Suddenly, Yosano reunites with Atsushi and Kyoka. She heals Margaret and updates Atsushi and Kyoka on the situation. However, Atsushi believes Francis won’t betray them. While conversing, the coated figure attacks them. Yosano volunteers to stay to hold them off. The Port Mafia group appears to help her, and Hirotsu stays behind.

The coated figure attacks Tachihara and Gin. Meanwhile, Dazai and Fyodor talk about the fifth member of the Bloodhounds. While fighting, Yosano eventually gets a hold of the figure, and she activates the bomb. However, the bomb is a fake, and a mannequin falls in front of her. The enemy remains at large, and the four Bloodhounds arrive. She realizes how they were located, and Tachihara reveals himself as the fifth Bloodhound. He also reveals he’s the younger brother of the soldier friend from her past and points a gun at her.