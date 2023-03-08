Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time

Tokyo Manji Gang wins the fight over Black Dragon. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 10.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 10 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 10 releases in the United States on Saturday, March 11. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, March 12, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 10 with English subtitles will be available an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 p.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ internationally. It is also on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

Mitsuya apologizes to Mikey, telling him he broke the truce with Black Dragon. Takemichi starts worrying, thinking Mikey is weak right now. Suddenly, Taiju knocks Mikey down with one hit. Taiju starts celebrating his victory, but Mikey gets back up. Inui warns Mikey, saying he’s no match for Taiju. There’s a flashback of Inui and Kokonoi, with Inui planning to revive Black Dragon. Kokonoi introduces Inui to Taiju, who defeats Inui in a fight. With that, Inui tells Taiju he’s the boss.

Takemichi and the others are worried for Mikey, but he knocks Taiju out with one kick. Mikey reminisces that every Christmas, he rides with his brother and Baji. He then takes out Baji’s good luck charm and tells everyone they’re all in his heart. He says they’re the ones that make him strong. Takemichi stops thinking that Mikey will turn evil. Suddenly, Taiju gets up and tells them the fight isn’t over.

Mikey tells Taiju he won’t be the one forming a new age. Taiju calls for his soldiers, but all of them are knocked out by Draken. Toman officially wins, and Takemichi falls unconscious. Inui and Kokonoi leave together, while Hakkai and Yuzuha will never submit to Taiju again. Elsewhere, Mikey and Draken bring Takemichi to Hina.