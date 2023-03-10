Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time

Thorfinn reflects on his past, ready to be reborn. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 titled “The Cursed Head.”

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10’s release date in the United States is Monday, March 13. The episode will be out in Japan on Tuesday, March 14, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the release schedule on Netflix is:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 2 is on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

Einar is still standing, ready to keep fighting with the retainers. However, the retainers leave and say they should be ready to be punished. Meanwhile, Thorfinn is unconscious and in a dream. He sees his father and the horrors of his past. Eventually, he falls off the cliff from his previous dream but manages to hang on. At the bottom, he sees numerous corpses endlessly fighting each other. Askeladd appears across him, telling him what he’s seeing is where all warriors end up. He also tells Thorfinn used to be there with them, but he became empty and managed to escape.

However, Thorfinn says he’s still a warrior after punching one of the retainers. A mountain of people Thorfinn previously killed starts reaching for him. Thorfinn starts crying, feeling guilty for his sins. Askeladd tells him to keep climbing and become a true warrior. Thorfinn keeps climbing then he suddenly wakes up. He sees Einar and checks on him.

While walking, Thorfinn cries and talks about how he killed many people. He starts swearing off violence, wanting to be reborn. Meanwhile, Pater found evidence leading to proof that one of the retainers destroyed Einar and Thorfinn’s farm. Ketil tells them Einar and Thorfinn won’t be punished.