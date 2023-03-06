My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 23 Release Date & Time

Midoriya insists on operating on his own. However, Class A finally finds him. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 23 titled “Deku vs. Class A.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 23 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 136’s release date is Saturday, March 11. The episode will air in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out two hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 136

My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The past seasons are also available on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 22 Recap

Midoriya, the top three, and the other heroes find the mansion empty. All for One leaves a message device. He says he’s no longer interested in All Might, and he’s coming for Midoriya next. The mansion suddenly explodes, but the heroes escape. They discuss what they should do next, knowing that more and more heroes are retiring. There is the case of Midoriya being constantly targeted and the possibility of All for One spilling the news about One for All and Midoriya.

Endeavor thinks All for One is avoiding that possibility. During the meeting, Hawks receives a message from All Might saying Midoriya has caught the second assassin. All Might tries to convince Midoriya to rest, but he insists All Might doesn’t have to follow him anymore. Endeavor and the previous users of One for All also tell Midoriya to take a break. However, Midoriya keeps telling them he’s fine.

Meanwhile, the civilians are scared of Midoriya, assuming he’s a villain because of his appearance and multiple Quirks. Midoriya then runs into Dictator but has difficulty fighting due to exhaustion. Suddenly, Bakugo arrives and knocks Dictator out. After receiving Midoriya’s letter, Class A figured that Midoriya might be with Endeavor and the others. They talk to Endeavor in Nezu’s office, explaining that they want to help Midoriya.

Midoriya continues insisting he’s fine and tells them to leave. Class A prepares to fight.