NieR: Automata Anime Episode 6 Release Date & Time

2B and 9S visit the Machine Village. Here are the details for the NieR: Automata Episode 6.

When NieR: Automata Episode 6 Releases

NieR: Automata Episode 6’s release date in the United States is Saturday, March 4. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, March 5, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

12:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. CT

9:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is available on Crunchyroll.

NieR: Automata Episode 5 Recap

Adam and Eve continue to learn more about being humans. Meanwhile, Lily sends 2B and 9S to deliver something on behalf of the Resistance. While on the way, they end up at a former department store. The objects interest 9S and he suggests to 2B that they go shopping together once the world is at peace. Later, 2B and 9S arrive at the Machine Village, a village full of non-hostile machine lifeforms.

They meet the village leader, Pascal. Before leaving, Lily explained that they’re working with Pascal and the village. 9S remains suspicious of Pascal, so he checks out the village with 2B. They are surprised to see the machine lifeforms acting like humans. They also end up underground, where they see an Emil head inside a tree. 9S hacks into it and sees a few of Emil’s memories. He deduces the Emil head is a weapon created by humans.

Pascal shows up and says the Emil head is the spirit of the village. He explains his past and how the Emil head was the reason he stopped fighting. 9S is having difficulty seeing the machine lifeforms have a village and be human-like. 2B and 9S return to see a few kids fighting over a music box. Suddenly, the Operator checks on 9S, and he says nothing unusual is happening. Meanwhile, Adam and Eve continue reading more books.