Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date & Time

Thorfinn shares something about his past with Einar. Meanwhile, a group of retainers destroys their crops. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 9 titled “Oath.”

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 9 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 9’s release date in the United States is Monday, March 6. The episode will air in Japan on Tuesday, March 7, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Monday:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the release schedule on Netflix is:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 2 is available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

Thorfinn continues experiencing nightmares. He dreamt about falling off a cliff and having difficulty climbing back up. Thorfinn wakes up, and Einar tells him he was screaming and mentioning his father and Askeladd. Unfortunately, Thorfinn only remembers very little from his nightmares. He feels that he has forgotten something important.

Einar and Thorfinn continue their hard work with farming. Some retainers get irritated, claiming farm work is not for slaves. Eventually, Thorfinn shares with Einar who Askeladd is. Einar tells him his quest for revenge is over. Thorfinn says his problem is that he no longer hates Askeladd. He confesses that he feels empty without feeling hatred since all his experience is related to battle.

Sverkel arrives and teaches them how to fish. He also shares words of wisdom with Thorfinn, saying it’s better to be empty if one wants to be reborn. The following day, Einar and Thorfinn see that their crops have been destroyed. Einar gets angry, knowing the retainers did it. Thorfinn tries to calm him down, insisting they need to talk to Pater first. They approach him, and he promises to investigate and report it to Ketil.

On the way back, Einar and Thorfinn bump into the group of retainers. One of them insults their crops, and before Einar could punch him, Thorfinn punches him first. Everyone starts fighting, and Thorfinn flashes back to the cliff in his nightmare.