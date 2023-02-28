One Piece Episode 1054 Release Date & Time

Momonosuke tries to create more powerful Flame Clouds. Meanwhile, something is happening to Sanji’s body. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1054 titled “Death to Your Partner! Killer’s Deadly Gamble.”

When One Piece Episode 1054 Releases

One Piece Episode 1054 releases in the United States on Saturday, March 4. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday is as follows:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1054

One Piece is streaming on Crunchyroll. Past episodes are available on Hulu. The English dub is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1053 Recap

Momonosuke tries to create Flame Clouds more powerful than Kaido’s. Meanwhile, Yamato notices Onigashima is falling faster than expected. He returns to the Skull Dome to take care of the armory of explosives at the bottom of the castle. Somewhere in the castle, Guernica talks to Lucci. He updates him on the appearance of a pink dragon and how Kaido and the samurai troops have changed in number. Lucci also tells him in case Kaido loses, the Government will place Wano under their control. He adds that they also need to capture Robin.

Elsewhere, Kaido’s subordinates try to capture Robin. However, Brook is protecting her while they’re escaping. Meanwhile, Queen and Sanji are still fighting on the Performance Floor. Sanji attacks Queen with a powerful kick, but Queen gets back up. Queen detaches a part of himself to trap Sanji. He crushes Sanji, who is unable to escape his grasp. He also shows off the modified weapons he added to his torso area. However, he accidentally shoots himself with his weapons. Chopper deduces that Sanji’s body is in bad shape after getting crushed by Queen.

However, Sanji is still standing. He easily returns to his normal form, surprising Chopper and the others. Queen tries to attack Sanji with a sword, but the blade breaks in half after hitting Sanji. Sanji begins to panic because he doesn’t want to be like his siblings.