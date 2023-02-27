Blue Lock Episode 21 Release Date & Time

The game between Isagi and Rin’s teams begins. Both teams are quickly catching up to one another. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 21.

When Blue Lock Episode 21 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 21 releases in the United States on Saturday, March 4. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, March 5, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 20 Recap

The match begins, and each player has a specific opponent that matches up to them. Bachira starts with the ball, and he immediately notices that Isagi’s skills have greatly improved. Isagi and Barou then do anti-combo to get the ball. Nagi also recognizes Rin’s exceptional skills and decides to pass to Chigiri. With that play, Chigiri manages to score a goal. Aryu and Tokimitsu notice that Isagi’s team has gotten stronger.

In the next round, Bachira has the ball again. Isagi thinks he has marked Bachira, but Bachira passes to Aryu without looking at him. Aryu passes to Tokimitsu, who kicks the ball to Rin. Rin scores a goal, but Isagi finally understands how Rin operates on the field. Chigiri commends Isagi for instantly analyzing Rin’s play. Isagi then realizes his role since he’s the only one who understands Rin’s plays.

Isagi and the others counterattack. He positions himself so Chigiri can pass to him, but Rin intercepts. Bachira introduces a new play to the field, resulting in Aryu evolving and shooting a goal. Meanwhile, Nagi is getting fired up by the game. He thinks about Rin and Isagi’s observation skills, and decides to destroy their control over the field. Isagi catches up and sees through Nagi’s play, and Nagi scores a goal. Both teams are now tied at 2-2.