My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 22 Release Date & Time

Midoriya tries to convince Lady Nagant to join their fight. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 22 titled “Friend.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 22 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 135’s release date is Saturday, March 4. The episode will be out in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 135

My Hero Academia Season 6 is on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The previous seasons are also on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 Recap

Two enemies come after All Might. However, they are overwhelmed by All Might’s determination to protect Midoriya. Meanwhile, Midoriya plans on closing in on Lady Nagant. Despite analyzing her movements, he still gets shot. He then realizes that she has another Quirk thanks to All for One. With that, he uses Smokescreen and Fa Jin to catch Lady Nagant. He asks her why she’s working for All for One when she used to be a hero.

Lady Nagant tells Midoriya about her past and what she did for the Commission. Eventually, she couldn’t handle the blood on her hands. She got fed up and killed the president when he threatened her. Midoriya tells her he learned the world isn’t black and white, so he still wants to reach out to others. Lady Nagant suddenly points her weapon at Chisaki, aiming to distract Midoriya. Midoriya uses multiple Quirks to become faster than the bullet. He manages to push Chisaki away from the bullet.

Midoriya pleads with Lady Nagant, asking her to join their fight. However, she suddenly explodes due to the failsafe All for One put in her. Hawks rescues her before she can crash. Endeavor follows and goes to Chisaki. Hawks introduces himself to Lady Nagant, and she ends up giving them information about her mission. Meanwhile, Midoriya tells Chisaki he’ll follow Lady Nagant’s deal if he apologizes to Eri.