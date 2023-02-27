Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date & Time

Atsushi and Kyoka go to Francis, hoping he can help with finding Mushitaro. Meanwhile, Fyodor and Dazai meet in prison. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 9 titled “To Dream of a Butterfly.”

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 9 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 9 (Episode 46 overall) releases on Wednesday, March 1. The episode will air in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is streaming on Crunchyroll. The previous seasons are also available on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

Chuya rescues Kunikida’s group. He explains Fukuzawa made a deal with Mori for their rescue. However, Tetcho catches up with the helicopter using his sword. Kunikida sacrifices himself by jumping off the helicopter and using a grenade on him and Tetcho. Two days later, Atsushi and Kyoka get out of hiding. Atsushi realizes Mushitaro might be of help in proving the Agency’s innocence. He decides to go to Francis, hoping they can use the Eyes of God.

After arriving, Atsushi witnesses an assassin come for Francis. Elsewhere, Mori arrives and updates Yosano and the others on Dazai’s situation. Meanwhile, Atsushi explains to Francis that the Agency is innocent. Francis tells him that Fyodor can still give orders, despite being in a high-security prison. Kyoka saves Francis from the Spell Bullet by turning on the sprinklers. Fyodor then meets Dazai in prison, realizing that Dazai foiled his assassination plan.

Taneda is still unconscious in the hospital. Meanwhile, Dazai and Fyodor start conversing in prison. They ask how the other is making contact with the outside world. Atsushi explains to Francis what they need, and Francis will accept the deal in exchange for Yosano healing Margaret. Atsushi initially disagrees because of Francis’ plan for Margaret. But after seeing Margaret, he accepts the deal.

Mori explains to Yosano the deal he had with Fukuzawa. Fukuzawa accepts the deal, but on the condition that Mori doesn’t pick Yosano to join Port Mafia. However, Mori tells Yosano that Fukuzawa said he could choose Yosano if he wanted to. Suddenly, Francis contacts Mori, telling them Atsushi is on the way. Mori is suspicious about Francis discovering the hideout. He then thinks the exchange might be a trap.