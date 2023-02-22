NieR: Automata Anime Episode 5 Release Date & Time

2B and 9S go on another mission. They encounter a mutated machine lifeform in an amusement park. Here are the details for NieR: Automata anime Episode 5.

When NieR: Automata Episode 5 Releases

NieR: Automata Episode 5 releases in the United States on Saturday, February 25. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, February 26, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

12:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. CT

9:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is streaming on Crunchyroll.

NieR: Automata Episode 4 Recap

The machine lifeforms stage a play. Surrounding them are android corpses. 2B and 9S talk to Jackass and Lily at the Resistance camp. They report about the machine lifeform they followed, where they saw numerous android corpses and fought the android-like machine lifeforms. Jackass talks about how machine lifeforms are evolving, and she thinks they could negotiate with them somehow. However, 9S disagrees, knowing their mission as androids.

At the Bunker, Commander White’s request for backup has been denied. The special machine lifeforms were tagged as “Adam” and “Eve.” 2B and 9S receive a new mission briefing from the Commander. They end up at an amusement park where there are many non-hostile machine lifeforms. The black box signal leads them to a theater, where they encounter a mutated machine called the Songstress.

2B and 9S fend off its attacks since they are unable to retreat. 9S decides to hack into the machine and notices it seems to resemble human emotions. However, 9S gets into trouble while hacking, causing 2B to come in and rescue him, despite the risk. Eventually, they manage to destroy the Songstress’ core. Suddenly, two non-hostile machine lifeforms arrive and beg for mercy. 9S kills them and tells 2B she shouldn’t hesitate when it comes to machine lifeforms.