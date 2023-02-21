One Piece Episode 1053 Release Date & Time

Yamato notices that Kaido’s power must be weakening. Zoro and Sanji continue their fights on the Performance Floor. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1053.

When One Piece Episode 1053 Releases

One Piece Episode 1053’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 25. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, February 26, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1053

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Past episodes are on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1052 Recap

Luffy and Kaido continue their battle. With the help of Yamato, Momonosuke manages to fly and create Flame Clouds. While flying, numerous rocks start falling down their path. Yamato notices that the bottom of the island is collapsing because the Flame Clouds around it are unstable. Yamato then deduces that Kaido’s power must be getting weaker.

Momonosuke tries to push the island to stop it from moving. However, Yamato tells him to create Flame Clouds stronger than Kaido’s instead. He also tells Momonosuke that there is a room full of weapons at the bottom of the island, so those would explode if the island crashes. The two decide to handle the situation by themselves.

On the Performance Floor, the fights between King and Zoro and Queen and Sanji are still ongoing. Queen hits Sanji pretty badly, and Sanji thinks he broke some bones. However, he feels fine. Meanwhile, Zoro successfully cuts off one of the spikes from King’s mask. Sanji seems to have taken another hit. Queen tells Sanji to put on the raid suit, but Sanji refuses. He claims to feel that something is off about him. Zoro almost falls off Onigashima after King attacks. King’s mask is slowly falling apart.