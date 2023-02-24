Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Time

Ketil’s eldest son returns to visit the farm. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 titled “An Empty Man.”

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 8’s release date in the United States is Monday, February 27. The episode will air in Japan on Tuesday, February 28, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Monday would be as follows:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the release schedule on Netflix is as follows:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Arnheid and Einar have a quick chat in the morning. She says the old master has taken a liking to Einar and Thorfinn. Meanwhile, Ketil’s wife punishes Arnheid for chatting with Einar before breakfast is ready. Elsewhere, Einar talks to Thorfinn about their crops. He invites him to pray with him for a good harvest. Ketil returns to the farm with his son, Thorgil.

Snake and the others bump into Ketil and Thorgil. They report the thieves who have been stealing from their farm, two young siblings named Sture and Thora. Thorgil talks about “Iron Fist Ketil,” a strong fighter from the war. Snake asks Ketil to handle the kids for their punishment. Thorgil suggests cutting off their arms, but Pater suggests the kids should just work off their theft and father’s debt. Ketil agrees, but Pater adds that there should be a beating as punishment. Ketil is then pressured to punish the kids.

While Thorgil and the others are partying, Ketil confesses to Arnheid that he’s afraid of his own son and the battlefield stories were a lie. She empathizes with him, and Ketil also asks Arnheid not to leave him.