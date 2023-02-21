Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Time

Mitsuya arrives and fights Taiju. However, Inui and Koko also show up. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 8.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 8 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 8’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 25. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, February 26, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 8 with English subtitles will be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 p.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is on Disney+ internationally. It is also streaming on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Yuzuha gets back up to strike Taiju, but Taiju sends her flying. Hakkai remains frozen while Takemichi tries to stop Taiju from hurting Yuzuha more. Takemichi realizes Yuzuha is the key to the situation, so as long as they protect Yuzuha, Hakkai won’t end up corrupted. Yuzuha gets back up and insists she’ll protect Hakkai. However, Mitsuya shows up. He offers to fight Taiju next, and Taiju asks about the truce. Mitsuya says the truce doesn’t matter anymore.

Mitsuya and Taiju start fighting. Chifuyu arrives and tells Takemichi he called Mitsuya. Hakkai pleads for Mitsuya to stop, believing he won’t be able to defeat Taiju. Chifuyu explains why Mitsuya is holding out and continuing to fight Taiju. Inui appears behind Mitsuya and hits his head. Koko also arrives. Mitsuya gets back up and talks to Chifuyu and Takemichi about their plan. Takemichi feels hopeless after realizing Mitsuya didn’t call for Mikey and the others. Meanwhile, Mitsuya asks Hakkai to help them for Yuzuha’s sake.

Chifuyu takes on Inui, while Takemichi targets Koko. Mitsuya tries to give Hakkai a pep talk, but Hakkai still can’t fight back. After seeing everyone beat up, Hakkai grabs the knife, but Takemichi tells Hakkai it’s not the right way to fight. Takemichi faces Taiju, despite receiving multiple punches from him. Hakkai and Chifuyu tell Takemichi to stop. However, Takemichi remains determined to defeat Taiju.