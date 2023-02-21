My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 Release Date & Time

Midoriya and the previous One for All users are finally complete. However, Lady Nagant starts targeting Midoriya. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 titled “The Lovely Lady Nagant.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 134’s release date is Saturday, February 25. The episode will be out in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 134

My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The previous seasons are also available on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 20 Recap

Midoriya saves a civilian from getting attacked by people using support items. While looking over the city, he reminisces about when Yoichi was trying to convince the second and third users to join them and help him. It turns out that during the second and third users’ time, All for One was at his peak. Yoichi reminds them how they spared him after finding him. Elsewhere, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist round up some attackers. After turning them over to the police, an angry mob of citizens starts expressing their discontent with Endeavor.

While in the car, the three talk about All for One and how he probably wants to take over Shigaraki’s body before taking One for All. Hawks doesn’t understand why All for One needs Shigaraki’s hatred, thinking that he needs the hatred because he doesn’t have that feeling. Suddenly, Midoriya’s GPS disappears, causing All Might and Hawks’ group to notice. At the same time, a bomb explodes next to All Might’s car.

Lady Nagant was the one who targeted Midoriya’s phone. He realizes he finally encountered someone directly tied to All for One. In a previous conversation, Hawks already warned Midoriya about Lady Nagant. Midoriya manages to withstand Lady Nagant’s bullets as he tries to avoid her attacks. Meanwhile, Lady Nagant hides Overhaul in a secluded space. Back then, while escaping Tartarus, All for One approaches Lady Nagant and asks her to take Midoriya to him. Initially, she refuses. However, All for One gives her a second Quirk, Air Walk.